Selective Wealth Management Inc. Lowers Position in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP)

Selective Wealth Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP – Get Rating) by 14.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,698 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF were worth $444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beacon Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF during the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation purchased a new stake in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF during the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC raised its position in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 16.0% during the third quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 31.3% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco DWA Momentum ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:PDP traded down $0.80 on Thursday, reaching $76.42. 78,788 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 152,336. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.76. Invesco DWA Momentum ETF has a 52 week low of $73.30 and a 52 week high of $101.60.

PowerShares DWA Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that consists of the Index and American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) based on the securities in the Index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DWA Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DWA Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.