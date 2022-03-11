Selective Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 1,191 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 120.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,176 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares during the quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of QQQ. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Alaethes Wealth LLC lifted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. 42.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ traded down $3.72 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $331.27. The stock had a trading volume of 69,112,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,050,906. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $357.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $373.92. Invesco QQQ Trust has a twelve month low of $307.39 and a twelve month high of $408.71.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $0.491 per share. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

