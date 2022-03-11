Selective Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 1,675 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating) by 1,675.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,675 shares during the quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. West Branch Capital LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 64.0% during the 3rd quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 82 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Nvwm LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DIA traded down $1.29 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $332.11. The company had a trading volume of 3,307,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,506,599. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $320.62 and a 12 month high of $369.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $348.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $351.30.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

