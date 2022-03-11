Selective Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 68 Shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,068 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,246,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,550,000 after buying an additional 10,820 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 7,217.7% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 896,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,999,000 after buying an additional 884,601 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 730,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,947,000 after purchasing an additional 17,534 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 228,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,725,000 after purchasing an additional 6,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 186,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,686,000 after purchasing an additional 2,090 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VCR traded up $2.42 on Thursday, reaching $283.22. 108,992 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 189,498. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 12 month low of $269.31 and a 12 month high of $360.54. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $307.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $322.56.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

