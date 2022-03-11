Selective Wealth Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Selective Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 100,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Amcor were worth $1,202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in Amcor by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 288,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,309,000 after acquiring an additional 31,432 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Amcor by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,015,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,020,000 after acquiring an additional 401,568 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Amcor by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,225,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,048,000 after acquiring an additional 171,080 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Amcor by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,442,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,995,000 after acquiring an additional 59,717 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Amcor by 89.6% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 27,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 13,077 shares during the period. 39.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE AMCR traded down $0.19 during trading on Thursday, hitting $10.90. 8,630,736 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,636,547. Amcor plc has a 1 year low of $10.33 and a 1 year high of $12.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18. The business had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.32 billion. Amcor had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 24.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. Research analysts predict that Amcor plc will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.40%. Amcor’s payout ratio is 78.69%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Amcor from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.20 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. TheStreet cut shares of Amcor from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.18.

Amcor Plc operates as a holding company, which engages in the consumer packaging business. It operates through the Flexibles and Rigid Packaging segments. The Flexibles segment develops and supplies flexible packaging globally. The Rigid Plastics segment manufactures rigid plastic containers and related products.

