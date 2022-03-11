Selective Wealth Management Inc. Takes $224,000 Position in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP)

Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 2,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PNFP. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 88.5% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,301,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $216,553,000 after buying an additional 1,080,448 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,370,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,941,000 after buying an additional 229,162 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,042,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,075,000 after buying an additional 30,011 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,030,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,933,000 after purchasing an additional 110,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 757,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,093,000 after purchasing an additional 22,550 shares during the last quarter. 81.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pinnacle Financial Partners alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on PNFP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Pinnacle Financial Partners currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.17.

In other news, Director Gregory L. Burns sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $306,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Chairman Robert A. Mccabe, Jr. sold 5,924 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.48, for a total transaction of $583,395.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 11,482 shares of company stock worth $1,144,070 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

PNFP stock traded down $0.85 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $94.51. The company had a trading volume of 403,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 485,915. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a PE ratio of 13.98 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $99.92 and a 200 day moving average of $97.78. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.06 and a 12 month high of $111.31.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.13. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 36.96% and a return on equity of 10.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 6.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This is an increase from Pinnacle Financial Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.02%.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Profile (Get Rating)

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers banking, investment, trust, mortgage, and insurance products and services designed for businesses and individuals. The company was founded by Dale W. Polley, M. Terry Turner, Sue G.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNFP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.