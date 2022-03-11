Selective Wealth Management Inc. Takes $29,000 Position in Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX)

Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in Novavax by 186.7% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 172 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Novavax during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Continuum Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Novavax during the third quarter worth about $45,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Novavax by 201.3% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 226 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Novavax by 350.8% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 284 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. 47.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Novavax alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Novavax from $294.00 to $207.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on shares of Novavax from $282.00 to $174.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Novavax in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $198.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Novavax from $265.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Novavax from $172.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Novavax currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.86.

In related news, EVP John A. Herrmann III sold 5,000 shares of Novavax stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.91, for a total value of $704,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Gregory M. Glenn sold 1,686 shares of Novavax stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.13, for a total transaction of $293,583.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 11,686 shares of company stock worth $2,148,133 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

NVAX stock traded down $2.47 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $75.30. 80,289 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,593,601. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 0.90. Novavax, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.82 and a 1-year high of $277.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $158.74. The company has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 1.41.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($11.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.80) by ($9.38). The business had revenue of $222.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.79 million. Novavax had a negative net margin of 152.12% and a negative return on equity of 368.20%. The business’s revenue was down 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.70) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Novavax, Inc. will post 22.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Novavax Company Profile (Get Rating)

Novavax, Inc focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of vaccines to prevent infectious diseases. It provides vaccines for COVID-19, seasonal flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Ebola, and Middle East respiratory syndrome. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, MD.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Novavax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novavax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.