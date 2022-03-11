Sensei Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SNSE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Sensei Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SNSE – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports.
Shares of NASDAQ SNSE traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.92. 378 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 65,112. Sensei Biotherapeutics has a 52-week low of $3.00 and a 52-week high of $17.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.49 and a 200-day moving average of $7.13.
In related news, major shareholder Cambrian Biopharma Inc acquired 10,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.25 per share, with a total value of $57,356.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James Peyer acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.63 per share, for a total transaction of $54,450.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 406,118 shares of company stock worth $1,933,086 in the last ninety days.
Separately, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Sensei Biotherapeutics from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.25.
Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the discovery and development of therapies with an initial focus on treatments for cancer. The company develops proprietary ImmunoPhage platform, an immunotherapy approach that is designed to utilize bacteriophage to induce a focused and coordinated innate and adaptive immune response.
