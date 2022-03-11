Shawn R. Phillips Sells 1,201 Shares of Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) Stock

Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV – Get Rating) SVP Shawn R. Phillips sold 1,201 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.16, for a total transaction of $61,443.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
CSV stock opened at $51.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Carriage Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.71 and a 1-year high of $66.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $52.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.72. The firm has a market cap of $859.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.76, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.03.
Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. Carriage Services had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 27.47%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Carriage Services, Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of Carriage Services from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Sidoti upped their price target on shares of Carriage Services from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Carriage Services from $60.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carriage Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.60.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSV. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Carriage Services during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Carriage Services by 226.4% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 767 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Carriage Services by 67.0% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Carriage Services by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in shares of Carriage Services during the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.46% of the company’s stock.
About Carriage Services (Get Rating)
Carriage Services, Inc engages in the provision of funeral and cemetery services. It operates through the Funeral Home and Cemetery segments. The Funeral Home segment offers a complete suite of services to meet families’ funeral needs, including consultation, the removal and preparation of remains, the sale of caskets and related funeral merchandise, the use of funeral homes for visitation and remembrance services and transportation services.
