Shin-Etsu Chemical (OTCMKTS:SHECY) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Shin-Etsu Chemical (OTCMKTS:SHECY – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $38.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 1.01% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd. is engaged in the production and distribution of polyvinyl chloride and silicon wafers. The Company’s products include of polyvinyl chloride, silicones, rare earths, rare earth magnets, epoxy molding compounds, synthetic Quartz, semiconductor silicon and cellulose derivatives. Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd. is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

Get Shin-Etsu Chemical alerts:

Separately, Mizuho raised Shin-Etsu Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th.

OTCMKTS SHECY opened at $37.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $62.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.87 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 4.71, a current ratio of 5.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $40.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.51. Shin-Etsu Chemical has a twelve month low of $33.91 and a twelve month high of $48.91.

Shin-Etsu Chemical (OTCMKTS:SHECY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. Shin-Etsu Chemical had a return on equity of 14.36% and a net margin of 22.90%. Research analysts expect that Shin-Etsu Chemical will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shin-Etsu Chemical Company Profile (Get Rating)

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of industrial chemicals. Its operations are carried out through the following segments: Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)/Chlor-Alkali Business, Silicone Business, Specialty Chemicals Business, Semiconductor Silicon Business, Electronics and Functional Materials Business, and Diversified Business.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Shin-Etsu Chemical (SHECY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Shin-Etsu Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shin-Etsu Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.