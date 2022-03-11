Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) Upgraded by Guggenheim to Buy

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at Guggenheim from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a $22.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim’s target price indicates a potential upside of 40.66% from the stock’s previous close.

SHLS has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $43.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Shoals Technologies Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $34.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $34.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $42.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Shoals Technologies Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.08.

Get Shoals Technologies Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SHLS opened at $15.64 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.16. Shoals Technologies Group has a 52 week low of $11.19 and a 52 week high of $39.98.

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). Shoals Technologies Group had a net margin of 4.14% and a negative return on equity of 78.16%. The firm had revenue of $48.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. Shoals Technologies Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Shoals Technologies Group will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Shoals Technologies Group by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,878,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,045,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455,903 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Shoals Technologies Group by 69.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,893,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,949,000 after buying an additional 3,641,933 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Shoals Technologies Group by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,008,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,308,000 after buying an additional 229,491 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Shoals Technologies Group by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,867,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,832,000 after buying an additional 658,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Shoals Technologies Group by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,945,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,287,000 after buying an additional 182,374 shares in the last quarter. 67.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shoals Technologies Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It offers EBOS components, such as cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, recombiners, disconnects, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, and splice boxes that carry the electric current produced by solar panels to an inverter and to the power grid.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Shoals Technologies Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shoals Technologies Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.