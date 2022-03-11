Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Trading 13.3% Higher

Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) traded up 13.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $583.57 and last traded at $583.41. 155,660 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 2,752,935 shares. The stock had previously closed at $514.95.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SHOP. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,300.00 to $850.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,300.00 to $800.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Wolfe Research cut their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,500.00 to $1,100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,450.00 to $800.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,500.00 to $840.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,145.45.

The company has a market capitalization of $69.48 billion, a PE ratio of 24.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $880.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,265.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 12.15 and a current ratio of 12.15.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating ) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The software maker reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.75. Shopify had a net margin of 63.20% and a return on equity of 4.38%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Shopify by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 652 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $878,000 after buying an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Shopify by 35.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Farmers Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Shopify by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 707 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $955,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Souders Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Shopify by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 696 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $944,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barr E S & Co. boosted its position in shares of Shopify by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barr E S & Co. now owns 192 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.37% of the company’s stock.

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

