Shore Capital Reaffirms “House Stock” Rating for Synectics (LON:SNX)

Shore Capital reissued their house stock rating on shares of Synectics (LON:SNX – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.
Shares of LON:SNX opened at GBX 110 ($1.44) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £19.57 million and a PE ratio of -39.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 98.76 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 106.02. Synectics has a fifty-two week low of GBX 85.10 ($1.12) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 159.50 ($2.09). The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.03.
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 7th will be issued a GBX 1.50 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.33%.
Synectics plc engages in the design, integration, and support of security and surveillance systems worldwide. It operates through two segments, Systems; and Security. The Systems segment develops, integrates, and delivers electronic surveillance solutions based on its proprietary technology for transport, infrastructure, public space, gaming, and oil and gas applications.
