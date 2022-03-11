Shore Capital Reiterates Buy Rating for Volution Group (LON:FAN)

Shore Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Volution Group (LON:FAN – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on FAN. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 560 ($7.34) target price on shares of Volution Group in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 630 ($8.25) target price on shares of Volution Group in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of Volution Group stock opened at GBX 427 ($5.59) on Thursday. Volution Group has a one year low of GBX 306 ($4.01) and a one year high of GBX 565 ($7.40). The firm has a market capitalization of £845.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 495.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 509.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.46, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be issued a dividend of GBX 2.30 ($0.03) per share. This represents a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. Volution Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.18%.

In other Volution Group news, insider Paul Hollingworth bought 4,778 shares of Volution Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 419 ($5.49) per share, with a total value of £20,019.82 ($26,231.42).

Volution Group Company Profile

Volution Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies ventilation products to residential and commercial construction markets in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Australasia, and internationally. The company's products include unitary extractor fans for use in bathrooms and kitchens; MVHR and MEV systems; rigid, semi-rigid, and flexible ducting products and accessories; mechanical heat recovery units; air handling units and fan coils; commercial ventilation products; underfloor heating, heated towel rails, radiators, and storage and panel heaters; wall, box, and tower fans, as well as portable air conditioners; hand dryers and insect killers; and sensors, controllers, and ducting products.

