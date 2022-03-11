Short Interest in Alpha Lithium Co. (OTCMKTS:APHLF) Rises By 517.2%

Alpha Lithium Co. (OTCMKTS:APHLF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 17,900 shares, an increase of 517.2% from the February 13th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,028,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

APHLF opened at $0.59 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.80 and a 200-day moving average of $0.78. Alpha Lithium has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $1.78.

Alpha Lithium Company Profile

Alpha Lithium Corporation engages in the acquisition and development of lithium brine deposits in North America and Argentina. It holds 100% interests in the Tolillar Salar project comprising 10 exploitation concessions totaling 27,500 hectares located in the province of Salta, Argentina; the Green Energy lithium brine project covering an area of 4160 acres located in Grand County, Utah; and the Hombre Muerto project that covers an area of 4,087 hectares situated in Argentina.

