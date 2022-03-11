Short Interest in Alpha Lithium Co. (OTCMKTS:APHLF) Rises By 517.2%

Alpha Lithium Co. (OTCMKTS:APHLF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 17,900 shares, an increase of 517.2% from the February 13th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,028,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
APHLF opened at $0.59 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.80 and a 200-day moving average of $0.78. Alpha Lithium has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $1.78.
Alpha Lithium Company Profile (Get Rating)
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Alpha Lithium (APHLF)
- The Tide May Be Turning For Stitch Fix, Inc
- 3 Best Lumber Stocks for the Home Improvement and Home Building Boom
- MarketBeat Podcast: 2 Stocks to Buy, 1 Stock to Sell
- Cricut Fails To Impress The Market And Shares Go On Sale
- The Institutions Nibble On High-Yield Weyco Group
Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.