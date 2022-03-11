Short Interest in Arca Continental, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:EMBVF) Rises By 174.1%

Arca Continental, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:EMBVF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 553,700 shares, an increase of 174.1% from the February 13th total of 202,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 503.4 days.

OTCMKTS EMBVF remained flat at $$5.86 on Friday. Arca Continental has a 52-week low of $3.50 and a 52-week high of $7.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.14 and its 200-day moving average is $6.12.

Arca Continental SAB de CV produces, distributes, and wholesales beverages and purified water. It operates through the Beverages and Others segments. The Beverages segment manufactures, distributes and sells soft drinks of the Coca-Cola Company brands, in territories of Mexico, Peru, Argentina, Ecuador, and the United State; and dairy beverages of Santa Clara brand in Mexico and Toni in Ecuador.

