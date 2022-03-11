Short Interest in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ARDC) Declines By 68.3%

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ARDC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 13,300 shares, a drop of 68.3% from the February 13th total of 41,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 92,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of NYSE:ARDC traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.27. The company had a trading volume of 2,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,743. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.90. Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund has a one year low of $14.13 and a one year high of $16.66.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a $0.0975 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.20%.

In other news, Director John Joseph Shaw purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.34 per share, for a total transaction of $61,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 124,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,038,000 after acquiring an additional 1,709 shares in the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 295,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,829,000 after acquiring an additional 2,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $65,000.

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment company. Its investment objective is to provide an attractive level of total return, through current income, and capital appreciation. The company was founded on March 14, 2011 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

