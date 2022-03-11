Short Interest in Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACAH) Expands By 1,741.8%

Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACAH – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 642,800 shares, a growth of 1,741.8% from the February 13th total of 34,900 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 68,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.3 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atlantic Coastal Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $101,000. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atlantic Coastal Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $101,000. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atlantic Coastal Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $101,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of Atlantic Coastal Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Atlantic Coastal Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $145,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Atlantic Coastal Acquisition alerts:

ACAH opened at $9.74 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.77. Atlantic Coastal Acquisition has a one year low of $9.61 and a one year high of $9.99.

Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantic Coastal Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.