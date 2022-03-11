Short Interest in Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación, S.A. (OTCMKTS:AIOSF) Rises By 2,640.0%

Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación, S.A. (OTCMKTS:AIOSF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 27,400 shares, a growth of 2,640.0% from the February 13th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 274.0 days.

A number of brokerages have commented on AIOSF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación from €6.60 ($7.17) to €6.80 ($7.39) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación from €4.20 ($4.57) to €3.80 ($4.13) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación from €401.00 ($435.87) to €3.90 ($4.24) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 13th.

Shares of AIOSF stock opened at $3.75 on Friday. Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación has a fifty-two week low of $3.65 and a fifty-two week high of $4.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.04.

Atresmedia CorporaciÃ³n de Medios de ComunicaciÃ³n, SA, an audiovisual company, engages in the television, digital and multimedia development, advertising, cinema, radio, cinema, and events organization businesses in Spain and internationally. The company is involved in the production, distribution, and sale of TV series; and management of music rights, as well as produces and distributes channels on pay-TV platforms; and operates Atresplayer, an on-line video platform.

