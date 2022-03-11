Short Interest in Avalon Acquisition Inc (NASDAQ:AVAC) Increases By 3,473.5%

Avalon Acquisition Inc (NASDAQ:AVAC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 175,100 shares, an increase of 3,473.5% from the February 13th total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 63,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVAC opened at $9.93 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.89. Avalon Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.83 and a 52-week high of $9.96.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AVAC. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. bought a new position in shares of Avalon Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $368,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Avalon Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $614,000. Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Avalon Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $642,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Avalon Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $722,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Avalon Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $851,000. Institutional investors own 9.22% of the company’s stock.

Avalon Acquisition Inc is a blank check company whose business purpose is to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses.

