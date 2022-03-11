Short Interest in BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MVF) Grows By 1,422.3%

BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MVF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 354,700 shares, an increase of 1,422.3% from the February 13th total of 23,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 166,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MVF. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniVest Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniVest Fund in the third quarter worth about $87,000. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniVest Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $112,000. BOKF NA acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniVest Fund in the third quarter worth about $111,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniVest Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $129,000. Institutional investors own 22.75% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE MVF opened at $8.61 on Friday. BlackRock MuniVest Fund has a 12-month low of $8.35 and a 12-month high of $9.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.37.
BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc operates as closed end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide shareholders with as high a level of current income exempt from federal income taxes as is consistent with its investment policies and prudent investment management. The trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing its assets in municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.
