Short Interest in Bridgestone Co. (OTCMKTS:BRDCY) Decreases By 63.0%

Bridgestone Co. (OTCMKTS:BRDCY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 26,900 shares, a drop of 63.0% from the February 13th total of 72,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 147,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Bridgestone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BRDCY opened at $18.19 on Friday. Bridgestone has a 12-month low of $17.24 and a 12-month high of $24.90. The stock has a market cap of $25.96 billion, a PE ratio of 11.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 0.34. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.46 and a 200-day moving average of $22.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Bridgestone Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of tires and rubber products. It operates through the Tires and Diversified Products segments. The Tires segment manufactures and sells tires, tubes, wheels and accessories. It also offers retread material and services, and auto maintenance. The Diversified Products segment includes chemical and industrial products, sporting goods, bicycles, and financial services.

