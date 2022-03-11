Short Interest in Compagnie Plastic Omnium SA (OTCMKTS:PASTF) Expands By 700.0%

Compagnie Plastic Omnium SA (OTCMKTS:PASTF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, an increase of 700.0% from the February 13th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

PASTF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Compagnie Plastic Omnium from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a €25.00 ($27.17) target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Compagnie Plastic Omnium from €27.00 ($29.35) to €24.00 ($26.09) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd.

OTCMKTS:PASTF remained flat at $$36.50 during trading hours on Friday. Compagnie Plastic Omnium has a 1-year low of $36.50 and a 1-year high of $36.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.50.

Compagnie Plastic Omnium SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells intelligent exterior systems, clean energy systems, and modules for the automotive industry in France, rest of Europe, North America, South America, Africa, and Asia. It offers intelligent exterior systems, including bumpers, energy absorption systems, tailgates, spoilers, fenders, rocket panels, and rear sash and floor modules, as well as radar and other sensors.

