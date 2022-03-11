Short Interest in COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CICOY) Drops By 86.3%

COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CICOY – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a decrease of 86.3% from the February 13th total of 16,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of COSCO SHIPPING from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st.

OTCMKTS CICOY opened at $9.33 on Friday. COSCO SHIPPING has a 52 week low of $3.81 and a 52 week high of $14.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.81.

COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co, Ltd., an investment holding company, engages in the container shipping, container terminals, and other businesses in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mainland China, and internationally. The company operates through Container Shipping Business, Container Terminal Business, and Corporate and Other Operations segments.

