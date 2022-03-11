Short Interest in Danaos Co. (NYSE:DAC) Drops By 63.1%

Danaos Co. (NYSE:DAC – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 202,900 shares, a decline of 63.1% from the February 13th total of 550,400 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 451,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Danaos by 1,223.5% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 450 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Danaos by 157.1% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 900 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Danaos during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Danaos by 147.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,351 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the period. Finally, Single Point Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Danaos during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.45% of the company’s stock.

Danaos stock opened at $93.12 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.47. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.41. Danaos has a 52-week low of $44.26 and a 52-week high of $102.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Danaos (NYSE:DAC – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The shipping company reported $6.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.01 by $0.09. Danaos had a return on equity of 20.23% and a net margin of 152.70%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.29 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Danaos will post 30.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is an increase from Danaos’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 16th. Danaos’s payout ratio is currently 5.86%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DAC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Danaos from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. StockNews.com raised Danaos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Danaos from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Danaos has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.00.

About Danaos

Danaos Corp. engages in the provision of marine and seaborne transportation services. It offers services by operating vessels in the containership sector of the shipping industry. The company was founded by Dimitris Coustas in1972 and is headquartered in Piraeus, Greece.

