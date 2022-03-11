Short Interest in Dufry AG (OTCMKTS:DUFRY) Declines By 65.5%

Dufry AG (OTCMKTS:DUFRY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 21,000 shares, a decrease of 65.5% from the February 13th total of 60,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 789,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

DUFRY has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Dufry from CHF 59 to CHF 54 in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Baader Bank lowered Dufry to a “reduce” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from CHF 55 to CHF 39 in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dufry presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.50.

Get Dufry alerts:

DUFRY stock traded down $0.19 on Friday, reaching $3.76. 310,597 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 616,015. Dufry has a one year low of $3.27 and a one year high of $7.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.04.

Dufry AG engages in the travel retail business. It operates through the following segments: Europe and Africa; Middle East, Asia, and Australia; Latin America; North America; and Distribution Centers. The company was founded in 1865 and is headquartered in Basel, Switzerland.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dufry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dufry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.