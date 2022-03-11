Short Interest in Japan Exchange Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:JPXGY) Declines By 64.3%

Japan Exchange Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:JPXGY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a decline of 64.3% from the February 13th total of 7,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 228,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS JPXGY traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.52. 77,810 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 115,226. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.18. Japan Exchange Group has a 12-month low of $8.92 and a 12-month high of $14.05.

Get Japan Exchange Group alerts:

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Japan Exchange Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th.

Japan Exchange Group, Inc operates as a financial exchange holding company that manages stock-company type financial instruments exchange and related businesses. It provides market infrastructure for financial instruments that offers investors a venue to manage their financial assets and listed companies, a platform to raise funds they require.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Japan Exchange Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Japan Exchange Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.