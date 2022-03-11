Short Interest in Julius Bär Gruppe AG (OTCMKTS:JBAXY) Decreases By 94.2%

Julius Bär Gruppe AG (OTCMKTS:JBAXY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a drop of 94.2% from the February 13th total of 43,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 256,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on JBAXY shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Julius Bär Gruppe in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered Julius Bär Gruppe from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Julius Bär Gruppe from CHF 64 to CHF 65 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Bank of America cut Julius Bär Gruppe from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Julius Bär Gruppe from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.60.

Shares of JBAXY traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.22. 258,992 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 267,647. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.17. Julius Bär Gruppe has a twelve month low of $9.47 and a twelve month high of $14.73.

Julius Bär Gruppe AG engages in the provision of private banking services. Its services include discretionary mandates, investment advisory, open product and service platform, financial market services, investor services, financing, and wealth planning. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

