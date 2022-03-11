Short Interest in LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:SCD) Rises By 243.1%

LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:SCD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 19,900 shares, an increase of 243.1% from the February 13th total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 46,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

In related news, Director Daniel P. Cronin purchased 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.90 per share, with a total value of $52,150.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Shaker Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in LMP Capital and Income Fund by 341.9% during the third quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 240,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,302,000 after purchasing an additional 185,685 shares during the last quarter. 55I LLC purchased a new position in LMP Capital and Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $849,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in LMP Capital and Income Fund by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 620,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,431,000 after purchasing an additional 43,142 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in LMP Capital and Income Fund by 4.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 840,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,568,000 after purchasing an additional 37,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in LMP Capital and Income Fund by 102.6% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 63,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $966,000 after purchasing an additional 32,203 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE SCD traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.11. 912 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,437. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.46. LMP Capital and Income Fund has a 1-year low of $12.16 and a 1-year high of $15.44.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 23rd.

LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Clearbridge Investments, LLC, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

