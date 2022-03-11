Short Interest in Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC) Increases By 321.3%

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 45,500 shares, a growth of 321.3% from the February 13th total of 10,800 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MGIC. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its holdings in Magic Software Enterprises by 106.4% in the 3rd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 460,490 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,130,000 after acquiring an additional 237,389 shares during the period. Sphera Funds Management LTD. raised its holdings in Magic Software Enterprises by 261.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 57,704 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,154,000 after acquiring an additional 41,728 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Magic Software Enterprises by 2,046.7% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 41,861 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $837,000 after acquiring an additional 39,911 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Magic Software Enterprises by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 181,325 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,607,000 after acquiring an additional 38,980 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Magic Software Enterprises in the 3rd quarter worth $520,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.96% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Magic Software Enterprises from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Magic Software Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 5th.

MGIC stock opened at $17.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Magic Software Enterprises has a 1 year low of $14.87 and a 1 year high of $25.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.54. The firm has a market cap of $873.01 million, a PE ratio of 34.88 and a beta of 1.38.

Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The software maker reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. Magic Software Enterprises had a net margin of 5.27% and a return on equity of 17.02%. As a group, analysts forecast that Magic Software Enterprises will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th will be issued a $0.216 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a yield of 2.3%. Magic Software Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.16%.

Magic Software Enterprises Company Profile

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. engages in the provision of proprietary application development and business process integration platforms, vertical software solutions, and vendor of information technology (IT) outsourcing software services. It operates through Software Services and IT Professional Services segments.

