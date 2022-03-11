Short Interest in MFS High Yield Municipal Trust (NYSE:CMU) Drops By 65.4%

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust (NYSE:CMU – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 9,300 shares, a drop of 65.4% from the February 13th total of 26,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 68,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMU. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in MFS High Yield Municipal Trust by 10.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 59,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 5,510 shares during the period. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in MFS High Yield Municipal Trust by 29.6% in the third quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 202,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $932,000 after acquiring an additional 46,329 shares during the period. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in MFS High Yield Municipal Trust by 65.1% in the third quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 76,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 30,128 shares during the period. Robinson Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in MFS High Yield Municipal Trust by 48.2% in the third quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 652,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,994,000 after acquiring an additional 212,132 shares during the period. Finally, Claybrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in MFS High Yield Municipal Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,756,000.

Get MFS High Yield Municipal Trust alerts:

NYSE CMU traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,029. MFS High Yield Municipal Trust has a fifty-two week low of $3.95 and a fifty-two week high of $4.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.48.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.0153 per share. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th.

About MFS High Yield Municipal Trust (Get Rating)

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust is a closed-end investment fund. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The company was founded on January 22, 1987 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MFS High Yield Municipal Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFS High Yield Municipal Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.