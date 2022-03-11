Short Interest in Nickel Mines Limited (OTCMKTS:NICMF) Declines By 94.3%

Nickel Mines Limited (OTCMKTS:NICMF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 94,700 shares, a decline of 94.3% from the February 13th total of 1,667,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.4 days.

NICMF stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 95,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,783. Nickel Mines has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $2.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.91.

Several research firms recently commented on NICMF. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Nickel Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Nickel Mines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Nickel Mines Limited produces and sells nickel pig iron used in the production of stainless steel. It holds an 80% interest in the Hengjaya Mineralindo Nickel Mine that covers an area of 5,983 hectares located in the Morowali Regency of Central Sulawesi, Indonesia. It also holds 80% interest in Ranger Nickel project.

