Short Interest in Northern Star Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:NESRF) Decreases By 79.0%

Northern Star Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:NESRF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 268,000 shares, a decrease of 79.0% from the February 13th total of 1,273,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 31,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.6 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NESRF traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.00. 1,300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,149. Northern Star Resources has a one year low of $5.85 and a one year high of $9.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.85.

Northern Star Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

Northern Star Resources Ltd. is a gold producer and exploration company. It operates through the following segments: Pogo, Kalgoorlie Operations, Jundee, and Exploration. The company founded in May 2000 and is headquartered in Subiaco, Australia.

