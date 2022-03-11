Short Interest in Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NBB) Increases By 3,831.3%

Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NBB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 62,900 shares, a growth of 3,831.3% from the February 13th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 92,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

NYSE NBB opened at $19.88 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.29. Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund has a 52 week low of $19.66 and a 52 week high of $23.91.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.108 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.52%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 15,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 44,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 11,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 378,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,665,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489 shares in the last quarter.

Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund engages in the investment in taxable municipal securities. It also seeks enhanced portfolio value and total return. The company was founded on 2009 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

