Short Interest in Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NBB) Increases By 3,831.3%

Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NBB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 62,900 shares, a growth of 3,831.3% from the February 13th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 92,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.
NYSE NBB opened at $19.88 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.29. Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund has a 52 week low of $19.66 and a 52 week high of $23.91.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.108 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.52%.
Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund engages in the investment in taxable municipal securities. It also seeks enhanced portfolio value and total return. The company was founded on 2009 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.
