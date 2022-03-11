Short Interest in Principal Millennials Index ETF (NASDAQ:GENY) Drops By 82.1%

Principal Millennials Index ETF (NASDAQ:GENY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 82.1% from the February 13th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 29,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

NASDAQ:GENY opened at $46.71 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $52.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.56. Principal Millennials Index ETF has a 52-week low of $45.58 and a 52-week high of $66.89.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $1.496 per share. This is an increase from Principal Millennials Index ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a $5.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.81%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Principal Millennials Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Principal Millennials Index ETF by 81.8% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Principal Millennials Index ETF by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Principal Millennials Index ETF by 9.3% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Principal Millennials Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $359,000.

