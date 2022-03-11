Short Interest in Principal Millennials Index ETF (NASDAQ:GENY) Drops By 82.1%

Principal Millennials Index ETF (NASDAQ:GENY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 82.1% from the February 13th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 29,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
NASDAQ:GENY opened at $46.71 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $52.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.56. Principal Millennials Index ETF has a 52-week low of $45.58 and a 52-week high of $66.89.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $1.496 per share. This is an increase from Principal Millennials Index ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a $5.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.81%.
