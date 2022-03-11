Short Interest in Recruit Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RCRUY) Declines By 98.2%

Recruit Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RCRUY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a decrease of 98.2% from the February 13th total of 164,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,421,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of Recruit stock traded up $0.25 on Friday, hitting $8.19. The stock had a trading volume of 826,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 616,576. Recruit has a one year low of $7.55 and a one year high of $14.39. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.53.
