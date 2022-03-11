Short Interest in Scopus BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPS) Decreases By 65.4%

Scopus BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 25,800 shares, a decrease of 65.4% from the February 13th total of 74,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 132,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Scopus BioPharma during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Scopus BioPharma during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Scopus BioPharma during the 4th quarter valued at $108,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Scopus BioPharma during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Scopus BioPharma during the 3rd quarter valued at $422,000. Institutional investors own 18.89% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SCPS opened at $0.66 on Friday. Scopus BioPharma has a 52-week low of $0.61 and a 52-week high of $19.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.05 and its 200 day moving average is $2.74.

Scopus BioPharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing transformational therapeutics targeting serious diseases. Its lead development programs are immuno-oncology gene therapy for the treatment of various cancers, which include CO-sTiRNA, a STAT3 inhibitor gene therapy that drives tumor cell growth and anti-tumor immune suppression; and MRI-1867, a cannabinoid-1 receptor inverse agonist and inhibitor of inducible nitric oxide synthase for the treatment of systemic sclerosis.

