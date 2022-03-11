Short Interest in Symrise AG (OTCMKTS:SYIEY) Rises By 486.7%

Symrise AG (OTCMKTS:SYIEY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 8,800 shares, an increase of 486.7% from the February 13th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 188,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS SYIEY opened at $27.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.68. Symrise has a 52 week low of $25.97 and a 52 week high of $37.54.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SYIEY shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Symrise from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Symrise in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Societe Generale raised shares of Symrise from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Symrise from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Symrise from €141.00 ($153.26) to €135.00 ($146.74) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.33.

Symrise AG is a global supplier of fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, as well as functional ingredients. It operates through the following three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor and Nutrition. The Scent and Care segment develops, produces and sells fragrances, cosmetic ingredients, aroma molecules and mint aromas.

