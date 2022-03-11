Short Interest in Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TDF) Expands By 707.4%

Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TDF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 21,800 shares, an increase of 707.4% from the February 13th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 87,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TDF. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Templeton Dragon Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $52,537,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Templeton Dragon Fund by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,710,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $80,075,000 after buying an additional 363,948 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Templeton Dragon Fund by 448.3% during the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 77,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,318,000 after buying an additional 63,392 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Templeton Dragon Fund by 12.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 368,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,738,000 after buying an additional 41,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Templeton Dragon Fund by 1,792.4% during the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 37,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 35,382 shares in the last quarter. 49.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Templeton Dragon Fund alerts:

Shares of Templeton Dragon Fund stock traded down $0.28 on Friday, reaching $12.88. 7,434 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 81,201. Templeton Dragon Fund has a 1-year low of $13.09 and a 1-year high of $24.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.43.

Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Templeton Asset Management Ltd. It invests in the public equity markets of China. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Templeton Dragon Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Templeton Dragon Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.