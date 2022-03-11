Short Interest in THC Biomed Intl Ltd. (OTCMKTS:THCBF) Grows By 195.0%

THC Biomed Intl Ltd. (OTCMKTS:THCBF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 11,800 shares, an increase of 195.0% from the February 13th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 27,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Separately, Fundamental Research dropped their price target on shares of THC Biomed Intl from $0.26 to $0.20 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th.

THC Biomed Intl stock opened at $0.06 on Friday. THC Biomed Intl has a 52 week low of $0.05 and a 52 week high of $0.16. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.07.

THC BioMed International Ltd. engages in the research, development and cultivation of medical cannabis. It offers horticulture training, record keeping and documenting, research studies and analytical services. The company was founded on February 2, 1982 and is headquartered in Kelowna, Canada.

