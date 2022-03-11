Short Interest in Universal Security Instruments, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU) Increases By 615.4%

Universal Security Instruments, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 55,800 shares, an increase of 615.4% from the February 13th total of 7,800 shares. Approximately 3.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 515,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Universal Security Instruments by 365.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 116,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $981,000 after acquiring an additional 91,653 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Universal Security Instruments by 48.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 23,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 7,602 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Universal Security Instruments in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Universal Security Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Universal Security Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 30.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Universal Security Instruments alerts:

Shares of UUU traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.94. 1,299 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 705,851. Universal Security Instruments has a 12-month low of $2.27 and a 12-month high of $9.55. The company has a market capitalization of $9.10 million, a PE ratio of -38.80 and a beta of 1.81.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Universal Security Instruments from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th.

Universal Security Instruments Company Profile (Get Rating)

Universal Security Instruments, Inc designs and markets a variety of safety products consisting primarily of smoke alarms, carbon monoxide alarms and related products. Most products require minimal installation and are designed for installation by the consumer without professional assistance, and are sold through retail stores.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Security Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Security Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.