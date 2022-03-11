Short Interest in Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund (NYSE:IDE) Expands By 173.0%

Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund (NYSE:IDE – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 24,300 shares, a growth of 173.0% from the February 13th total of 8,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 55,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IDE. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $126,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $129,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $134,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $139,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund during the third quarter valued at about $143,000.

Get Voya Infrastructure Industrials and Materials Fund alerts:

Shares of IDE stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.79. 102 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,325. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.00. Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund has a 1-year low of $10.27 and a 1-year high of $13.90.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.229 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th.

Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and Voya Investment Management Co LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the infrastructure, industrials, and materials sectors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Voya Infrastructure Industrials and Materials Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Infrastructure Industrials and Materials Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.