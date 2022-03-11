Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW) Price Target Raised to $21.00

Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $18.50 to $21.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SBSW has been the topic of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Sibanye Stillwater from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Sibanye Stillwater from C$21.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sibanye Stillwater from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th.

Shares of SBSW stock opened at $18.45 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.45. Sibanye Stillwater has a 52-week low of $11.15 and a 52-week high of $20.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.4936 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.1%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 388.3% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,169,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,438,000 after buying an additional 930,399 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Sibanye Stillwater by 130.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,363,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,818,000 after purchasing an additional 771,289 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Sibanye Stillwater by 46.7% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,421,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,883,000 after purchasing an additional 771,164 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Sibanye Stillwater by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,886,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,568,000 after purchasing an additional 529,337 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Sibanye Stillwater by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,654,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,287,000 after purchasing an additional 504,559 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 6.27% of the company’s stock.

About Sibanye Stillwater

Sibanye Stillwater Ltd. engages in the provision of precious metals mining services. Its portfolio includes the platinum group metal (PGM) operations in the United States, South Africa, and Zimbabwe; gold operations and projects in South Africa; and copper, gold and PGM exploration properties in North and South America.

