Sierra Lake Acquisition Corp’s (NASDAQ:SIERU) Lock-Up Period Will End on March 14th

Sierra Lake Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:SIERU – Get Rating) lock-up period will end on Monday, March 14th. Sierra Lake Acquisition had issued 30,000,000 shares in its public offering on September 15th. The total size of the offering was $300,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the expiration of the company’s lock-up period, major shareholders and company insiders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

NASDAQ SIERU opened at $9.94 on Friday. Sierra Lake Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.87 and a twelve month high of $12.08. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.97.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Sierra Lake Acquisition during the third quarter valued at $74,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Sierra Lake Acquisition during the third quarter valued at $116,000. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sierra Lake Acquisition during the third quarter valued at $368,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sierra Lake Acquisition during the third quarter valued at $635,000. Finally, ATW Spac Management LLC purchased a new position in Sierra Lake Acquisition during the third quarter valued at $682,000.

