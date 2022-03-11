Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II (NASDAQ:SPKBU) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II (NASDAQ:SPKBU – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decrease of 85.2% from the February 13th total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of NASDAQ SPKBU opened at $9.90 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.96. Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II has a twelve month low of $9.71 and a twelve month high of $10.43.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 75,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645 shares in the last quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II by 39.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 157,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,581,000 after purchasing an additional 44,898 shares in the last quarter. DLD Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II in the 3rd quarter worth about $361,000. Sandia Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II in the 4th quarter worth about $3,069,000. Finally, Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000.

Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II is a blank check company that focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, and similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

