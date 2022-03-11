Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Get Silvercrest Asset Management Group alerts:

Silvercrest Asset Management Group stock opened at $18.21 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $263.17 million, a P/E ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 0.70. Silvercrest Asset Management Group has a 12-month low of $13.17 and a 12-month high of $18.21.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.21. Silvercrest Asset Management Group had a return on equity of 25.71% and a net margin of 11.16%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Silvercrest Asset Management Group will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.74%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Silvercrest Asset Management Group in the fourth quarter worth about $72,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 79.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,346 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,924 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,080 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 407.8% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,317 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 5,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in Silvercrest Asset Management Group during the second quarter worth $162,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

About Silvercrest Asset Management Group (Get Rating)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group, Inc operates as a wealth management firm. The firm provides traditional and alternative investment advisory and family office services to wealthy families and select institutional investors. It also offers portfolio, equity, and fixed income management and outsourced investment services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Silvercrest Asset Management Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silvercrest Asset Management Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.