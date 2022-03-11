SilverSun Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNT) Short Interest Update

SilverSun Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNT – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 221,800 shares, a growth of 9,981.8% from the February 13th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 227,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days. Currently, 9.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in SilverSun Technologies by 165.5% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 87,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 54,282 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SilverSun Technologies by 399.4% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 71,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,000 after acquiring an additional 56,868 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of SilverSun Technologies by 395.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 134,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,635,000 after acquiring an additional 107,190 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of SilverSun Technologies by 83.8% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 42,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 19,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of SilverSun Technologies by 241.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 10,604 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.50% of the company’s stock.

Get SilverSun Technologies alerts:

SSNT opened at $3.66 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.09. SilverSun Technologies has a 1 year low of $2.95 and a 1 year high of $14.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

SilverSun Technologies, Inc is a business application, technology and consulting company. It is engaged in providing transformative business management solutions, technologies and professional consulting services to small and medium-sized businesses in the manufacturing, distribution and service industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SilverSun Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SilverSun Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.