Singapore Exchange Limited (OTCMKTS:SPXCY) Short Interest Up 166.7% in February

Singapore Exchange Limited (OTCMKTS:SPXCY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, an increase of 166.7% from the February 13th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

SPXCY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised Singapore Exchange from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Singapore Exchange from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th.

SPXCY opened at $103.58 on Friday. Singapore Exchange has a 12 month low of $97.51 and a 12 month high of $133.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $106.02 and a 200 day moving average of $106.98.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.842 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.09%.

Singapore Exchange Ltd. is an investment holding company, which engages in the treasury management, provision of management and administrative services to related corporations, provision of contract processing and technology connectivity services. It operates through the following segments: Equities; Fixed Income, Currencies and Commodities; Data, Connectivity & Indices; and Corporate.

