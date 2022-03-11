SLR Senior Investment (NASDAQ:SUNS) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of SLR Senior Investment (NASDAQ:SUNS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded SLR Senior Investment from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st.

Get SLR Senior Investment alerts:

SLR Senior Investment stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $13.52. The stock had a trading volume of 16,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,345. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.88. SLR Senior Investment has a 1-year low of $13.25 and a 1-year high of $16.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $216.98 million, a P/E ratio of 18.78 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.03.

SLR Senior Investment (NASDAQ:SUNS – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The asset manager reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.05). SLR Senior Investment had a net margin of 39.35% and a return on equity of 5.99%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SLR Senior Investment will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.88%. SLR Senior Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 166.67%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in SLR Senior Investment by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 78,428 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 10,871 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in SLR Senior Investment by 41.7% in the 3rd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 26,101 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 7,677 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in SLR Senior Investment by 640.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 93,060 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 80,496 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in SLR Senior Investment by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 105,046 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after purchasing an additional 18,994 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in SLR Senior Investment by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 33,776 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 7,186 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.05% of the company’s stock.

SLR Senior Investment Company Profile (Get Rating)

Solar Senior Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ: SUNS) is a yield-oriented Business Development Company (BDC) that invests primarily in senior secured loans of private middle market companies to generate current income that is distributed to shareholders monthly across economic cycles. We collaborate with U.S. middle market businesses across a diversity of industries to provide customized debt financing solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SLR Senior Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SLR Senior Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.