Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded Smart Sand from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Smart Sand from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Get Smart Sand alerts:

SND traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $3.24. 2,942 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 282,402. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.27. The firm has a market cap of $146.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.35 and a beta of 1.43. Smart Sand has a 1 year low of $1.73 and a 1 year high of $4.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.07.

Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.11). Smart Sand had a negative return on equity of 13.38% and a negative net margin of 35.35%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Smart Sand will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Clearlake Capital Group, L.P. sold 167,779 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.88, for a total transaction of $315,424.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 50.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SND. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Smart Sand by 8.3% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 81,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 6,291 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Smart Sand by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 599,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after buying an additional 6,344 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Smart Sand by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 43,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 8,022 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Smart Sand by 6.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 277,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after buying an additional 17,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighVista Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Smart Sand in the third quarter valued at $95,000. Institutional investors own 38.99% of the company’s stock.

Smart Sand Company Profile (Get Rating)

Smart Sand, Inc engages in supplying frac sand and related services. The firm offers complete mine to wellsite proppant supply and logistics solutions. It supplies industrial sand to the oil and gas industry. The company was founded on July 19, 2011 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Smart Sand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smart Sand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.